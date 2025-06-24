Albert Adomah signs one-year contract extension with Walsall FC

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah has committed his future to Walsall FC for another season after signing a one-year contract extension with the English League Two outfit.

The 37-year-old veteran, who joined the Saddlers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, played a vital role in the club’s journey last season.

With 54 appearances across all competitions, Adomah’s presence on the pitch was not only consistent but impactful, contributing five goals and seven assists.

His versatility and experience made him a key figure in the dressing room, and his leadership qualities were evident as the team pushed for promotion.

“I’m really pleased to be staying with the Saddlers for another season,” Adomah told the club's media. “Unfortunately, last season didn’t end the way we all hoped, but I thoroughly enjoyed my time here. It was an easy decision to stay.”

He added that the support from fans and the backing of manager Mat Sadler made the choice straightforward: “I feel really loved by the supporters, and I want to keep playing and contributing to the team in any way I can.”

The former Aston Villa and QPR winger also celebrated a personal milestone last season by reaching 700 career appearances - a testament to his longevity and professionalism.