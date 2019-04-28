Albert Adomah strikes late to help Aston Villa clinch Championships playoff berth

Ghana winger Albert Adomah netted a vital goal for Aston Villa in their 1-1 stalemate against Leeds United to secure Championship playoff berth.

Aston Villa went into the game needing at least a point to ensure their place in the final four of the playoffs.

But their hopes were dented after Mateusz Klich put Leeds United ahead in the 72nd minute.

However, Adomah who came on for Alan Green in the 69th minute, turned the saviour after he powered home an equalizer in the 76th minute.

Villa had to play the final 15 minutes with ten men after Anwar El-Ghazi was given his marching orders following a clash with Patrick Bamford.

Adomah has provided 2 assists and scored 4 goals in 35 league appearances.