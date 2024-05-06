Albert Adomah: The 'James Milner of the Championship' sets record

Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah has drawn comparisons between himself and the "James Milner of the Championship" as he looks to extend his remarkable streak of 525 appearances.

Adomah is set to depart Queens Park Rangers at the conclusion of the season as his existing contract comes to an end. However, despite being 36 years old, he shows no signs of retiring.

In his team's recent 4-0 triumph over Leeds United, Adomah solidified his status as the all-time leader in Championship appearances.

James Milner, a veteran with three Premier League titles to his name, boasts an impressive record of 640 appearances in the Premier League throughout his extensive career spanning over two decades.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Adomah expressed his desire to potentially retire at the club, if given the opportunity, but he believes he still has at least one more season left in him.

"I always tell myself I’m the James Milner of the Championship, I think that’s the best way to put it," he stated. "He started younger than me, I started when I was 20, but I’ve got this longevity still playing for nearly 17 years I believe now."

Adomah commenced his professional journey at Barnet back in 2008, where he enjoyed sponsorship from the iconic BBC commentator John Motson.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has left his mark on clubs such as Barnet, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, and Aston Villa, with the pinnacle being Villa's 2018-19 Championship play-off final triumph against Derby County.

After brief loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City, he joined QPR in 2020. Adomah, who has represented Ghana on 19 occasions, finding the net twice, might make his final appearance for QPR against Coventry City on the Championship's concluding day this Saturday.