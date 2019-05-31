Albert Adomah to leave Aston Villa after Premier League promotion

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah is set to be released by Aston Villa despite helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League this week.

According to reports in England, Adomah is one of several senior players out of contract at Villa Park this summer with manager Dean Smith poised to ring the changes to the squad.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in his three seasons at the club and landed the players’ player of the year award for his contribution in 2017/18.

Adomah grabbed a career-best 15-goal haul that season and initiated contract talks with the club towards the end of it.

Former boss Steve Bruce made it clear that no new contract would be on offer to Adomah and tried to ship him to Middlesbrough on the final day of the summer transfer window. He also had the chance to join Leeds United last summer.

Adomah stayed at Villa and fought his way back to play his part in a stunning end to the season which saw the claret and blues promoted to the Premier League.

Adomah was contacted by Smith on Thursday evening to be informed of the club’s decision. Smith has been looking to lower the average age of Villa’s squad and that was the reasoning behind the call.

The winger made 125 appearances across three seasons with Villa and leaves the club in the Premier League.

Adomah missed out on Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.