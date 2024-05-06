Albert Adomah urges young footballers: Stay focused on your goals

Ghanaian midfielder Albert Adomah encourages aspiring footballers to maintain focus and determination in their pursuit of success.

Adomah, who recently surpassed 525 appearances in the English Championship, shows no signs of slowing down as he continues his career.

Currently a key player for Championship side Queens Park Rangers, Adomah has made his mark in the English lower tier, boasting stints with clubs like Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Reflecting on his own journey, Adomah disclosed his initial rejection from Harrow Borough when he tried out for their reserve team in 2006.

However, he remained undeterred, returning a few weeks later and impressing enough to secure a place in the club's youth team, laying the foundation for his career.

In an interview, he stressed the importance of perseverance and hard work despite facing setbacks. "Everyone has a different path," he remarked. "Whether it’s through the academy or non-league football like Jamie Vardy, the main thing is not to be sidetracked or distracted but to remain focused and determined to achieve your goals."

Adomah, who represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup and garnered 19 international caps with two goals, is gearing up to make his final appearance for QPR away to Coventry City on the Championship's concluding day.