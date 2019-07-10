Albert Adomah wants to use Championship experience to help Nottingham Forrest

Albert Adomah is the newest arrival at Nottingham Forest and the winger says he cannot wait to get out and play at The City Ground in front of The Reds' faithful.

The 31-year-old has featured on Trentside for Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa and remembers the Forest fans fondly for their incredible support of their team and says he is now looking forward to having that backing himself.

Speaking to iFollow Forest he said: ''Every time I’ve been here, the support has always stood out to me. I remember playing at The City Ground for Bristol City and the atmosphere was really intense. I know the attendances were really strong last season so I’m hoping to be able to show my talent in front of a massive City Ground crowd.

''Having been an Aston Villa for the past few years, it’s an absolute pleasure to sign for another massive club and hopefully I can show people what I can do. It is a really exciting time for me."

Adomah experienced the thrill of promotion during his time at both Middlesbrough and Aston Villa and the winger says he hopes to use those memories to full effect in the upcoming Sky Bet Championship campaign.

He said: ''I’m experienced in this league and hopefully that experience will be able to help the young talent that’s already at this club. As an individual, I’m hoping to help the team reach the top end of the table and achieve promotion which is everyone’s aim.

''I’m here to play football but I’m also here to be successful. Promotion has to be the number-one aim for a club like this and that’s what I’m here to achieve.

''I’m excited to meet my new teammates and take part in my first training session here at Forest. I’ve heard there is a really strong group of lads here so I’m looking forward to meeting them all and getting started."