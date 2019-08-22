Albert Adomah’s late strike saves Nottingham Forest blushes against Charlton

Ghana forward Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to rescue a point for Nottingham Forest as they drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletics in the English Championship on Wednesday.

Lyle Taylor’s 18th minute header had looked to be enough for the hosts to claim three points at The Valley.

But Adomah — who replaced Matty Cash in the 65th —proved his team’s saviour late on, bagging his first for the club to make it three games unbeaten in the league for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

The result moved Forest to 13th on the log with 5 points after 4 games.