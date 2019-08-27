GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Albert Adomah scores as Nottingham Forrest crush Derby County in Carabao Cup win

Published on: 27 August 2019
Albert Adomah celebrating his goal for Nottingham Forrest

Winger Albert Adomah scored for Nottingham Forrest on Tuesday night as they thrashed rivals Derby County 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The Ghana international  opened the scoring at the City Ground after Rafa Mir flicked on Lolley's corner into his path and he tucked the ball in at the back post.

Adomah then turned provider 10 minutes later when his well-timed cross met fellow winger Lolley, who powered his header past Derby's Ben Hamer to double Forest's lead.

The Rams' night went from bad to worse as Curtis Davies' clearance ricocheted in off substitute Joao Carvalho in the closing stages of the game.

