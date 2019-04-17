Alcoron midfielder Richard Boateng apologizes to injured Real Zaragoza star James Igbekeme

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng has apologized to Nigerian midfielder James Igbekeme after injuring the player in the clash between Alcoron and Real Zaragoza on Sunday.

The Alcoron midfielder lunged a dangerous tackle on the Zaragoza star, but escaped a red card as the referee handed him only a yellow card.

A remorseful Boateng took to social media to apologize to James and also wished the midfielder a speedy return.

"From the bottom of my heart I want to apologize to James Igbekeme for that action, which led to his withdrawal from the field, it was not intentional and I wish him a speedy recovery, " said Boateng.

In addition, the on-loan Real Oviedo star posted "Quick recovery" and I ask for "forgiveness for my actions."

The Nigerian suffers a strong trauma in the fibula, according to revealed the tests to which he submitted, and will have to wait for test to know if he can play against Cordoba next week.