Alex Asamoah joins Benin side UPI-ONM FC

Ex-Asante Kotoko and Techiman Eleven Wonders Alex Asamoah, has completed a move to Benin side UPI-ONM FC according to reports.

Alex Asamoah and his former club Techiman Eleven Wonder mutually parted ways paving his way to join the new club.

Techiman Eleven Wonders in a letter dated 9 October, 2019 released the player and wished him well in his future endeavor.

Asamoah who has previously played for B.A United, AshantiGold, ES Sétif and Berekum Arsenals is expected to augment the attacking line of UPI-ONM FC.