Alexander Djiku absence continues as defender misses out on Ghana's World Cup qualifying squad

Fenerbahce defender Alexander Djiku has once again been left out of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros.

The centre-back, who has been a reliable player for the Black Stars in recent years, is still recovering from a fracture that he sustained in a recent match for the Turkish side.

Djiku's absence means that Ghana will have to rely on other defensive options for the crucial qualifying matches.

This is not the first time that Djiku has missed out on selection for Ghana. He was also absent from the squad that faced Mexico and the United States in international friendlies last month, due to his injury.

Despite his absence, Ghana will still be confident of securing positive results in the upcoming qualifiers. Black Stars have a strong record in World Cup qualification, having reached the tournament four times in the past.

Ghana will host Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before travelling to Moroni to face Comoros on November 21.

A victory in both matches would go a long way in helping the Black Stars secure a place in the 2026 World Cup finals.