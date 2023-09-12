Alexander Djiku captains as Fatawu Hamidu handed debut in Ghana clash against Liberia

Chris Hughton has handed starting berths to Black Stars' new boy Fatawu Hamidu and winger Ernest Nuamah as Alexander Djiku captains Ghana against Liberia in an international friendly.

Hamidu who was called up to fill the void left by injured duo Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah who both played a role in Ghana's victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium has been handed an opportunity to make his debut ahead of his teammate Jonathan Sowah who hopes to get some minutes from the bench.

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen starts in post behind a strong backline of Kingsley Schindler who made his debut against Angola a few months ago, Djiku, Hamidu, Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku.

Baba Iddrisu makes a return to the starting XI with Edmund Addo in midfield.

There is also Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo as well as Ernest Nuamah who emerged as Ghana's ultimate hero in their last match in Kumasi last Thursday.

The match kicks off at 4 pm as Ghana seek to leverage this in preparation for their upcoming matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Here is the lineup against Liberia.