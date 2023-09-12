Alexander Djiku captains Ghana for first time

Ghana's Alexander Djiku has been handed the captain's armband for the first time as Ghana clash with Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium in an international friendly.

With both Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori, the captain and deputy respectively on the bench as well as Thomas Partey and Daniel Amamrtey absent due to injury, Jordan Ayew led the team in their crucial encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium against the Central African Republic (CAR).

However, Jordan has also been included on the bench, and Djiku has been given the nod to lead the team as they come up against their Liberian counterparts.

The former RC Strasbourg centre-back is making his 22nd Ghana appearance after his debut on October 9 2020 against Mali also in an international friendly which ended in defeat for Ghana.

Djiku leads a backline of Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo and Fatawu Hamidu in front of Manaf Nurudeen, the goalkeeper.

Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah who got Ghana's goals to propel them to victory against CAR on Thursday will be leading the frontline alongside Antoine Semenyo.