Alexander Djiku captains Strasbourg against PSG after betting ban overturned

Alexander Djiku was been named captain for Strasbourg's Ligue 1 match against PSG on Wednesday.

The Ghana international was initially ruled out due to a one-match betting ban, but he was cleared on Tuesday.

The centre-back's ban was lifted, and he was given the captain's armband to lead Strasbourg against the French champions.

Djiku and 76 other players and coaches were banned by the Professional Football League for their involvement in betting during the 2021/22 season.

The Black Stars centre-back reportedly placed a bet of 20 Euros on a La Liga match involving Real Madrid on July 20, 2020

He was given a game ban but the decision was overturned after a successful appeal.

Djiku was a member of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making two appearances.

The 28-year-old is currently on the radar of several clubs with Leeds United in England leading the chase.