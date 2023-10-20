Alexander Djiku declares himself fit for Fenerbache's game against Hatayspor

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku says he will be ready for Fenerbache's game against Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Djiku missed Ghana's international friendlies against Mexico and the United States due to injury.

However, the 29-year-old has started training and he is expected to be named in the squad for the game against Hatayspor, one of the unbeaten sides in the league.

"I had an injury, but I think I will be ready for the match. We made it 16 out of 16, but every match in this league is difficult, every team does their best. Hatay is one of the undefeated teams. We want to continue the series by showing our own game. It will be a difficult match," he told Tivibu Spor.

The French-born Ghanaian joined Fenerbache in the summer transfer window after his contract with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg ended.

He has been a key figure at the club, playing all eight games as the Turkish giants maintain their 100% start to the campaign.