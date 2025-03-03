Alexander Djiku delighted after Fenerbahce beat Antalyaspor to close gap on Galatasaray

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has expressed excitement after Fenerbache closed the gap on league leaders Galatasaray to four points following victory over Antalyaspor.

The Black Stars centre-back climbed off the bench to help the Istanbul-based club to a 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor.

First-half goals from Mert Muldur, Dusan Tadic and Youssef En-Neseyri were enough for the Yellow and Blues to seal an emphatic win despite the absence of manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline.

"Another great win at home! We keep pushing until the end!,' wrote the defender on social media after the game.

Djiku, who is expected to make Ghana's squad for next month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers, has been a key figure for Fenerbahce since joining the club from Strasbourg in the summer of 2023.

The France-born Ghana defender is reportedly the new assistant captain of the Black Stars.

Ghana will face Chad and Madagascar in three weeks time in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.