Alexander Djiku excited as Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is elated after his contribution helped the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Djiku played a crucial role in Ghana's victory on Thursday evening as they hosted the Central African Republic in the final game of the AFCON qualifiers.

Despite falling behind in the match, Djiku and his teammates displayed resilience and determination, ultimately winning the game 2-1. This victory secured Ghana's place among the countries set to compete in the 2023 AFCON.

In response to the qualification, Djiku expressed his excitement and anticipation for the tournament, stating, "Ivory Coast, we're coming.” He shared his thoughts on social media, extending his gratitude to the Ghanaian fans for their unwavering support.

"Thank you for your support. Thank you, God," Djiku wrote on Twitter, acknowledging the crucial role that faith and fan support played in their journey to qualification.