Alexander Djiku expersses gratitude to Fenerbache fans after Europa Conference League victory

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has thanked the fans of his club Fenerbache for the unwavering support offered to the playing body as they secured a convincing win over FC Nordjaelland in the Europa Conference League.

Fenerbahçe took the lead with Miguel Crespo's goal in the 24th minute, followed by Michy Batshuayi doubling the advantage six minutes later, leading to a two-goal lead at halftime.

In an impressive display, the home team secured their victory with Serdar Aziz scoring just two minutes into the second half.

Nordsjælland managed to pull one goal back with Oliver Villadsen scoring in the 55th minute, resulting in a final score of 3-1 in favor of Fenerbahçe.

Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku played the entire game as his team secured a vital win against the Danish club on Thursday night.

Following the match, the former Strasbourg captain took to social media to commend his teammates for their win over Nordsjælland at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.

“Proud of this team and 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪 to our fans for the strength 🙏🏽🟡🔵 @fenerbahce @europacnfleague,” he wrote on X

This marked Djiku's fifth match in the competition after playing part in the qualification.