Alexander Djiku happy with injury return

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is pleased to have returned to the pitch for Fenerbahce after injury return.

Djiku sustained a muscle injury in a Turkish Cup clash against Erzurumspor on February 5, 2025, missing four games in all competitions for the club.

Since his return, the Ghana international has made three substitute appearances for the Turkish giants.

Djiku was in action when his side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Rangers in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

The Black Stars defender made an immediate impact in the match after replacing Caglar Soyuncu in the 16th-minute mark following an injury setback.

He scored from a tight angle in the 30th minute to level the score for the host in the much-anticipated clash.

“Yes, I am happy to be back. I gave everything I had to get back to the team quickly, but today the important thing was the team and we did not get the result we wanted. We will focus on the second match and do our best to get a good result.” He said.

Djiku’s goal cancelled out a strike from Cyriel Dessers in the 7th minute, which had given Rangers the lead very early in the contest.

Before the break, Vaclav Cerny equalised to send Rangers into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Vaclav Cerny who scored again to complete a sensational brace to seal an important 3-1 win for Rangers.

Djiku has been outstanding under seasoned manager Jose Mourinho, scoring one goal in 30 appearances across competitions.