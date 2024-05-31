Alexander Djiku needs assessment by Fenerbache doctors before joining Black Stars camp

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku will need a day or two to be assessed by the medical team of his club Fenerbahce after picking up an injury in his team's final game of the season.

This development comes as a setback for the Black Stars, whose coach Otto Addo included Djiku in the squad ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Fenerbahce medical team has communicated with the Black Stars medical staff to monitor Djiku's recovery before releasing him.

"Alex Djiku is yet to join the Black Stars due to an injury he picked in their final game. The team doctors got in touch with the club, and they communicated that they would want to observe him for a day or two before he joins the Black Stars camp," Henry Asante Twum told Happy FM.

Djiku played a crucial role in helping Fenerbahce secure a second-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig and reportedly sustained the injury during their final match of the season.

Ghana is keen to return to winning ways after a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, with one win and one loss in their first two matches. The Black Stars began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The qualifier against Mali is set for Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako. Ghana will face CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, following the Mali match.

Currently sitting fourth in Group I, the Black Stars aim to secure victories in both games to enhance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

As the team prepares for these crucial fixtures, Djiku's fitness remains a key concern, and his potential delayed arrival could impact Ghana's defensive lineup. The Black Stars will be hoping for a swift recovery for the influential defender as they gear up for these important matches.