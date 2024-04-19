Alexander Djiku proud of Fenerbahce team despite Europa Conference League exit

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku, has reacted to Fenerbahce's Europa Conference League exit at the quarter-final stage.

The Turkish giants were eliminated after a penalty shootout defeat to Olympiacos at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Having lost 3-2 in Athens last week, Fenerbahce levelled the tie after scoring early in the game through Irfan Kahveci.

The host chased the winner for most part of the game but Olympiacos were resolute in defence forcing the game into penalties after 120 minutes.

Djiku and Michy Batshuayi scored from the spot but misses from Dusan Tadic and Cengiz Under meant Fenerbahce were eliminated after Giorgos Masouras scored the winner.

"Despite this disappointing result, I am proud of this team and our always loyal fans. We have one last goal in the league this season and we start this weekend, we will achieve this goal together," wrote Djiku on social media after the game.

The 29-year-old joined Fenerbahce last summer and has been a key figure for the former Turkey champions.

The Yellow and Blues are left with the Turkish Super Lig title to compete for and currently sits second on the table, only two points behind leaders Galatasaray.