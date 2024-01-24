Alexander Djiku regrets Ghana's AFCON 2023 exit

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has issued an apology to the Ghanaian public following the national team's elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars suffered another group stage exit as they lost to Cape Verde 2-1, drew with Egypt 2-2 and then threw away a two-goal lead in their must-win match against Mozambique, bringing their disastrous campaign to an end.

Djiku, who played a role in the last three major tournaments with the Black Stars and contributed one of Ghana's five goals in the AFCON, expressed his regret and apologized to Ghanaians through a social media post.

He acknowledged the disappointment felt and conveyed gratitude to the Ghanaian fans for their unwavering support, stating, "Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment. We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans."

Djiku's apology came right before the Ghana Football Association sacked coach Chris Hughton and dissolved the Black Stars technical team.