Alexander Djiku set to shine for Fenerbahçe after injury comeback

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has returned to training with FenerbahÃ§e after recovering from an injury that sidelined him during the Black Stars’ recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The 30-year-old defender was forced off the pitch during FenerbahÃ§e’s commanding victory over Sivasspor in the Turkish SÃ¼per Lig but has now resumed preparations ahead of their clash with Kayserispor.

Alexander Djiku’s absence was keenly felt, but his return has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see him bolster the team’s defense. So far this season, the former Strasbourg center-back has made nine appearances in the league, showcasing his consistency and experience.

FenerbahÃ§e currently sits second on the SÃ¼per Lig table with 26 points from 11 games, just behind their fierce rivals Galatasaray. Djiku’s comeback could prove crucial as the Istanbul giants aim to keep pace in the title race.

With his determination and resilience on full display, Djiku is rearing to make an impact once again, both for club and country.