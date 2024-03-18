Alexander Djiku shares concern after chaotic scenes mar Fenerbache's win over Trabzonspor

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has reacted after fans invaded the pitch to attack players and officials at the end of the game between Fenerbache and Trabzonspor.

The Black Stars centre-back, who played a key role as the Turkish giants defeated Trabzonspor, had to run for his life as the stewards tried to rescue players from the supporters following the melee.

Nigeria defender Bright Osayi-Samuel was spotting fight off an attacker, leaving a bizarre sight to a thrilling encounter.

"Today, our safety on the pitch was never guaranteed. Despite everything, we were forced to finish the match. No violence should be accepted," wrote the defender on Instagram as he voiced out his concern.

"To think that a fan’s passion can provoke unimaginable reactions is to accept these excesses. Let’s concentrate on solutions, because this is unfortunately a recurring problem in football and it tarnishes the image of this league," he added. "Even if it’s because of a minority, it’s still unacceptable."

Djiku is calling for an education of all stakeholders to end the continuing growth of hooliganism in football.

He continued: "When do people arrive on the pitch to hit players or referees? Are these people fully aware of their actions or are they acting indiscriminately? I don’t pretend to have the answer. In any case, a stadium ban for a few matches doesn’t seem to be enough.

"What sentences exist beyond football? Are they really dissuasive and sufficient?

"Can we instruct, educate and train everyone involved, with the necessary and sufficient measures, to eradicate this violence that has unfortunately become frequent in football?"

Former Manchester United midfielder, Fred netted twice to give Fenerbache the lead before half-time but the hosts responded through Enis Bardhi and Trezeguet before Michy Batshuayi scored a late winner for the visitors.