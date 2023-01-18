Alexander Djiku: Spanish side Sevilla submit bid for Ghana defender

Sevilla have made an offer for Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku, whose contract expires at the end of the current season.

The Andalusian club have long been interested in Djiku and is said to have made a €2 million bid. The fee includes easily obtained bonuses as well as the possibility of a future sale cut.

The Alsatians, however, want twice the amount much for the 28-year-old, and while they are hesitant to part ways with their vice-captain, his departure would free up wage bill space.

Djiku would be entering another relegation battle if he moves to Spain. Strasbourg are currently 16th, having only recently moved out of the relegation zone with their second win of the season over Lyon. Sevilla are in a similarly precarious position, currently 19th in La Liga.

During the summer transfer window, the 28-year-old came close to joining Hoffeinheim, but the German club called off the move after Djiku's brother, who is also his agent, was accused of demanding a higher commission.