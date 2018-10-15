Alexander Sorloth frustrated by playing second fiddle to Ayew at Crystal Palace

Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth has expressed his frustration at playing second fiddle to Jordan Ayew at Crystal Palace.

Sorloth, who joined the club from Danish side FC Midtjylland in August, has fallen down the pecking order in the striking department behind Ayew, in the absence of injured first-choice Christian Benteke.

Ayew, who has failed to register a goal in all competitions for the Selhurst Park outfits while Sorloth boasts of a goal from two starts.

The Norwegian hopes the situation will soon change and believes coach Roy Hodgson will start giving him the chance to play before January.

"It's frustrating to sit on the bench, especially when I'm young and hungry to show how good I am," Sorloth is quoted as saying by Football.London

"I arrived at Palace with very high confidence so it is a contrast. There is still a lot of time before January and there are a lot of matches.

"I hope there are some chances that I will take, so let's see what's happening in January," he added.

Sorloth will be eyeing for a change next weekend when Palace travel to Goodison Park to play Everton in Premier League.