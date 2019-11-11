Alfred Duncan among NINE internationals at US Sassuolo

Midfielder Alfred Duncan is among nine international stars at Italian Serie A club US Sassuolo.

The Italian top-flight league will have a standstill this week in view of the upcoming international matches.

Sassuolo have had nine of their players called up by their various national team set-ups, and among them is in-form midfielder Alfred Duncan.

The hardworking enforcer has been handed a call-up by Ghana's coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The two games are slated to come off on Thursday, November 14th in Accra and Monday, November 18 in São Tomé.

Filip Djuricic has been called by Serbia coach for a double home commitment: on November 14th against Luxembourg and on November 17th against Ukraine, both races are valid for qualifying for EURO 2020.

Even Pedro Obiang will be involved in the qualifiers to the African Nations Cup: Equatorial Guinea challenge before Tanzania away (Friday, November 15) then host Tunisia (Tuesday, November 19).

Junior Traorè has been called up by the Ivory Coast National Under 23 team in view of the category Africa Cup. The Ivorian group will open against Nigeria (November 9th), then November 12th challenge to South Africa and 15th to Zambia. On Tuesday 19th the eventual two semi-finals are scheduled, while on Friday 22nd it will be the turn of the final for the first place and the one for the third place.

Manuel Locatelli is expected from the qualifying matches at EURO 2021: Italy Under 21 will challenge Iceland first (November 16 in Ferrara) and then Armenia (November 19 in Catania).

Under 21 also called for Mert Müldür who with Turkey will be involved in qualifying for the European Championship: the match against Andorra is scheduled for Tuesday 19 November.

In view of the fifth race of the 8 Nations Tournament that the Italian National Under 20 team will play against Switzerland (November 18 in Biella) the Neroveri players Giacomo Raspadori and Alessandro Tripaldelli have been summoned .

Finally Alessandro Russo is among the Azzurrini called up to the Under 19 in view of the first phase of qualifying for the European Championship category. The National team will make its debut in the continental tournament against Malta on Wednesday 13 November in Misano Adriatico, on Saturday 16 it will face the same age as Cyprus in Santarcangelo di Romagna and on Tuesday 19 it will play the last meeting of the group in Misano Adriatico against Slovakia.