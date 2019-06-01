Alfred Duncan confident of staying at Sassuolo next season

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has revealed he would staying at Sassuolo next season despite interests from some big clubs in Europe.

The midfielder, who is set for surgery in the summer will miss the Nations Cup in Egypt but he disclosed he will stay at the Nerovredi next season.

"A special season and full of emotion! Happy with everything that led to me, companions and above all family. See you next time to continue what we did this year,' Duncan posted on Social Media after the final game of the season.

The 24-year old reveals his outstanding working relationship with manager Roberto De Zerbi is a reason for choosing to stay at the club.

Duncan has been a key figure for De Zerbi and played 28 times in all competition for his side as they finished 11th at the end of the campaign.

The Ghanaian International has been linked with Italian giants AAC Milan, Inter and AS Roma.