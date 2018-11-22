Alfred Duncan: Ghana midfielder reveals dream to play in Champions League with US Sassuolo

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has set his sights on helping US Sassuolo qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Green and Black lads have been impressive in the ongoing Italian Serie A, sitting 7th on the league standings after picking 19 points from 12 games.

Several pundits believe the positive brand of football exhibited by the Modena-based outfit could earn them a place in the Champions League.

During an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Duncan was quizzed if he dreams of playing in Europe's elite club competition with Roberto De Zerbi's side.

"My dream? Playing the Champions League, which team does not want it. Squinzi wants us in the Champions League."

“The president is ambitious and has prestigious goals. We are following him and we try to do our best to satisfy him."

The former Inter Milan academy graduate was asked if he thinks the current squad is stronger than the team that qualified for Europa League during the 2016/17 season.

“That team had reached the peak, but this is at the beginning of a cycle.

Duncan has scored once in 8 appearances in all competitions for the club in the ongoing campaign.