Alfred Duncan happy to stay with Sassuolo despite been linked to AC Milan

Ghana and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan says he is happy to stay with the Italian club despite been linked with a move to AC Milan.

The 26-year old indicated he his playing his best football at the moment with Sassuolo and does not see him self moving away from the club this season.

According to the former Inter Milan player, he is playing his best football at the moment and sees the club as a family.

"Sassuolo is a point of arrival for me, I am very happy here. Here is a convinced and ambitious family, that's all for me. In fact, with De Zerbi I see the football that I have always dreamed of as a child and I enjoy having fun with my companions. ", he told the media after the friendly game against Wipptal Selection.

He also revealed that he wants to improve upon his scoring ability as a midfielder which is a key area he is working on ahead of the new season.

Concerning competition for position in the team he said, “Internal competition makes the team grow, we all know we have high-level comrades and we must therefore give more to deserve the shirt as the holders. Personally I am happy to play with great players like Traoré, young but already very strong, Locatelli, Magnanelli, Bourabia ... "