Alfred Duncan hits another assist in Sassuolo heavy loss against Atalanta

US Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan registered his fourth assist of the season during their 4-1 heavy defeat against Atalanta in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

The 26-year-old proved his worth to Roberto De Zerbi’s side one again by providing another assist though it was it enough to earn them a point against Atalanta.

Sassuolo started the game sluggishly and paid dearly for it as the visitors went up 4-0 before half time courtesy goals from Duvan Zapata, Robin Gosens and Alejandro Gomez’s brace.

The Neroverdi came out all guns blazing in the second half as they went in search of redemption.

Despite coach De Zerbi making tactical adjustment, his side were able to grab one goal through Gregoire Defrel who latched on to a pass from Alfred Duncan before unleashing a stunning effort into the left corner.

Duncan was one of the few stand out performers for the Mapei Stadium outfit on the day.

He has provided 4 assists and scored 1 goal in 4 matches for the club in the ongoing campaign.