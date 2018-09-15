Alfred Duncan insists he is focused on his game amid contract extension reports

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan says he wants to focus on his game despite reports of contract extension.

The midfielder who has had a bright start to the season is reported to be handed a contract renewal which will see him extend his stay at the club to 2022.

His current deal with the Green and Blacks expires in 2020 but the tough tackling midfielder remains focused on his game.

"Renewal? The question goes to society, I am focused only on the game," he told Gazzeta Di Modena.

The Serie A side are willing to tie down the midfielder in order to fend off interest from Clubs.

Sassuolo refused to release the midfielder despite receiving numerous offers from Clubs.

Inter Milan were reportedly willing to re-sign the player from Sassuolo.

AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspur were all said to have shown interest in the Ghanaian international.