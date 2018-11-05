GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Alfred Duncan makes injury return as Sassuolo beat Chievo Verona

Published on: 05 November 2018
Alfred Duncan makes injury return as Sassuolo beat Chievo Verona

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan returned from injury to help Sassuolo defeat Chievo Verona 2-0 in the serie A on Sunday. 

The former Ghana U-20 star has been out for about four weeks following the injury he picked up against Empoli.

The midfielder's return was a huge boost for the Novredi who were back to winning ways after a difficult spell without the Ghanaian.

Duncan lasted 63 minutes and was replaced Giangcomo Magnani with Sassuolo a goal up.

Fredrico De Francesco scored the opener on 42 minutes with a brilliant strike.

Emmanuel Giancherrini scored a bizarre last minute own goal to provide the travelling Sassuolo side with all three points.

Alfred Duncan's compatriot Kevin Prince Boateng also played 70 minutes of the game.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations