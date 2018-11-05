Alfred Duncan makes injury return as Sassuolo beat Chievo Verona

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan returned from injury to help Sassuolo defeat Chievo Verona 2-0 in the serie A on Sunday.
The former Ghana U-20 star has been out for about four weeks following the injury he picked up against Empoli.
The midfielder's return was a huge boost for the Novredi who were back to winning ways after a difficult spell without the Ghanaian.
Duncan lasted 63 minutes and was replaced Giangcomo Magnani with Sassuolo a goal up.
Fredrico De Francesco scored the opener on 42 minutes with a brilliant strike.
Emmanuel Giancherrini scored a bizarre last minute own goal to provide the travelling Sassuolo side with all three points.
Alfred Duncan's compatriot Kevin Prince Boateng also played 70 minutes of the game.