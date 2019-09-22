Alfred Duncan on target as Sassuolo see off abject SPAL

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan registered his name on the scoresheet as US Sassuolo made light work of SPAL in the Italian Serie A on Sunday morning.

Sassuolo started the match in a spirited fashion as they dominated SPAL in all departments of the pitch.

The Neroverdi’s incessant attacking play paid dividends as Francesco Caputo put them ahead in the 26th minute with a superb strike.

Caputo struck again on the stroke of half time to extend the hosts lead before Duncan popped up with the final goal two minutes after recess.

Duncan enjoyed full throttle for Roberto de Zerbi’s men as they won the match 3-0 to the delight of the fans at the Mapei Stadium.

Duncan has netted two goals and three assists in three games for the club this term.