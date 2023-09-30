Alfred Duncan preferred victory over assist in Fiorentina's draw against Frosinone 

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan has expressed his preference for a team victory over individual accomplishments, despite his notable assist during the game against Frosinone Calcio.

During the match against Frosinone, Duncan played a pivotal role as he started in the midfield for Fiorentina. In the 19th minute of the first half, his creative skills were on full display as he set up Nicolas Gonzalez for a crucial goal, temporarily putting Fiorentina in the lead.

Speaking to the club's website after the match, the Ghanaian midfielder emphasised that while he was pleased with his own performance and contributions to the team, winning matches took precedence over personal statistics.

"I'm pleased to have played well because I'm working in the right way. But in the end, if you don't win games, personal statistics count for little," Duncan remarked.

Duncan highlighted his desire for a victory, stating, "I would have preferred a victory rather than an assist. If we had won today, we would have gone third. Today we leave with a point, we hold on to it and look forward," he added.

Despite their early advantage, Fiorentina couldn't maintain their lead as a strike from Matias Soule in the second half resulted in a 1-1 draw.

With his recent assist, Alfred Duncan's tally for the season now stands at one goal and three assists in five appearances in the Italian Serie A.