Alfred Duncan promises to give of his best for Sassuolo this season 

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan says he can do better on the pitch and is grateful for the compliments from the fans.

The 26-year old has been linked with a move to other clubs in the ongoing transfer; Ghanasoccernet checks indicate that the Ghanaian International is willing to stay and play another season for the club.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Black Stars midfielder, has promised to give his best for the club.

"I'm glad to receive so many compliments; I always have to give my best on the pitch. But I can do even better".

On his opinion of Fantasy Football he said, "It is a beautiful thing, but some take it too seriously. On the one hand, however, they also give you the charge to do better."

Duncan also praised head coach De Zerbi for helping him develop as a player.

"Of all the various coaches I have had, it has made me grow more. It has moved me from left to right and allowed to see more the door in the offensive phase. I have made more goals and more assists, for me it was very important" .