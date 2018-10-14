Alfred Duncan recovers from injury, starts group training at Sassuolo

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has began group training at Sassuolo after two weeks off with injury.

The 25 year old will be available for Sassuolo's trip to Sampdoria next Monday but the fitness of compatriot Kevin Prince Boateng is yet to be decided.

Duncan started slight training on Wednesday at the club's Ca 'Marta complex with goalkeeper Giamcomo Satalino.

With most of their teammates on international break, the pair have kept themselves busy with Duncan expected to return to the team for the serie A clash against Sampdoria.

The 25 year old has been out with an injury since last playing in the serie A against Empoli, a game Sassuolo won 3-1.

Duncan missed Sassuolo's 2-0 win over SPAL and the defeats to AC Milan and Napoli.

Sassuolo travel to Sampdoria on Monday, October 22nd with hopes of turning the tides around after back to back defeats in the Italian top flight.