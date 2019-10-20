Alfred Duncan registers FIFTH league assists in Sassuolo seven-goal thriller against Inter Milan

Alfred Duncan provided his fifth assist of the season for US Sassuolo during their 4-3 loss against Inter Milan on Sunday.

Argentine international Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead with just two minute into the game but the lead did not last as Domenico Berardi restored parity for the hosts in the 16th minute.

But the Nerazzurri regained their advantage after Romelu Lukaku composed finish in the 38th minute before the Belgian striker added another goal from the spot on the stroke of half time to make it 3-1.

Martinez looked to have sealed the win for the visitors after scoring a 71st minute penalty but a goal by Filip Djuricic in the 74th minute enlivened the home side.

Sassuolo kept pushing in a bid to grab something out of the match. They were duly handed another boost after Alfred Duncan picked out Jeremie Boga’s run with a sleek pass to fire home from close range to reduce the score line to 4-3.

The Neroverdi pushed the visitors in the final embers of the game but could not find the needed edge to level the score line as Inter returned to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium with the maximum points to keep pace with league leaders Juventus.

Duncan picked a booking in the first half but managed to play 90 minutes.

He has netted one goal and tallied five assists in five league matches.