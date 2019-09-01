Alfred Duncan registers two assists as Sassuolo romp past Sampdoria

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan played a massive role for US Sassuolo as he provides two assists in their 4-1 victory over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on Sunday evening.

After warming the bench in the Neroverdi’s opening day 2-1 defeat to Torino, Duncan was named in the starting line-up for the match against Sampdoria at the Mapei Stadium.

The defensive enforcer had a shaky start to the game after being cautioned for a dangerous play in the 16th minute.

Sassuolo continued their dominant display in the match and deservedly shot into the lead through captain Domenico Berardi in the 29th minute.

It was not long before Duncan made a double assists to Berardi to hit the back of the twine in the 36th and 43rd minute respectively as the hosts finished the first half with a healthy 3-0 lead.

Ivorian attacker Hamed Traore took the match beyond the visitors after netting Sassuolo’s fourth goal with just two minutes after recess.

Veteran Italy striker Fabio Quagliarella scored a consolation for Sampdoria in the 67th minute as the hosts picked their first maximum points of the campaign with a 4-1 win.

Duncan was replaced with Luca Mazzitelli in the 79th minute of the match.