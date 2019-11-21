Alfred Duncan remains Antonio Conte's only midfield option in the winter transfer window

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is hopeful of making a January transfer move for Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan, who remains his only midfield option in the window.

Conte has his sights on Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul and Atlanta's Dejan Kulusevski but it seems the two will be difficult to get in January.

This has forced Conte to try convince Duncan to return to Inter, a club he had his youth football development at.

The 26-year progressed through the ranks at Inter before being sold to Sampdoria in 2014, who subsequently sold him to his current employers Sassuolo.

Inter's management have good relations with their Neroverdi counterparts as the deals for both Matteo Politano and Stefano Sensi in recent seasons go to show.

Duncan is however not the only player Inter are considering with them also taking a future interest in Dejan Kulusevski, Sandro Tonali, Rodrigo de Paul and Gaetano Castrovilli.

But it is particularly difficult to see Inter manage to land any of Kulusevski, Tonali or Castrovilli in the upcoming January window which is why Duncan has become an option for them.