Alfred Duncan shines as Sassuolo travel to beat Hellas Verona in Serie A

Midfielder Alfred Duncan produced another fantastic performance as Sassuolo traveled to the Marcantonio Bentigodi stadium to beat Hellas Verona.

Duncan lasted the entire duration as the visitors secured a narrow 1-0 win against their opponents.

Serbian forward Filip Đuričić scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute after lashing onto a Jeremie Boga assist.

The win moves Sassuolo up on the table to 13th, with 9 points after 8 games in the season.

Alfred Duncan is enjoying a good season so far, creating five assists in six serie A games, and has a goal to his credit.