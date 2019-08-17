Alfred Duncan suffers injury blow, set to miss Coppa Italia clash against Spezia

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan is set to miss US Sassuolo Coppa Italia clash against Spezia Calcio due to injury.

The Neroverdi will take the field on Sunday at the Mapei Stadium, to challenge Spezia in the third round of the Italian Cup.

But coach Roberto De Zerbi, will have to do without the Ghanaian midfielder.

Duncan is not going through a particularly happy time after suffering an injury.

The medical staff are trying to recover the midfielder for the league opener against Torino which is scheduled for August 25, at the Olympic Stadium.