Algeria arrive in Ghana ahead AWCON 2018

The female national team of Algeria have arrived in Ghana ahead of the Africa Women's Cup Nations 2018.

The North Africans touched down at the Kotoko International Airport on Monday night, ahead of the competition which begins on Saturday, November 17th.

Algeria are in group A with hosts Ghana, Cameroon and Mali.

The team have been camping in neighboring Ivory Coast, where they were engaged in some friendlies before leaving for Ghana.

The Algerians were beaten 2-1 by Ivory Coast senior women’s team on Sunday in a friendly match.

Coach Radia Fertoul is yet to name his final 21-man squad for the tournament.

Algeria were at the 2004, 2010 and 20014 editions of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations but have never made it pass the group stages.

The North Africans, who have target a World Cup qualification will have to surpass their previous performances in other to achieve such feat.

Despite being minnows on the continent in terms of women's football, the Algerian won Bronze at the All Africa games in 2011 and were winners of the Arab Women's Championship in 2006.