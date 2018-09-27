Algeria requests to replace Cameroon as 2019 Africa Cup of Nations host

The Algerian Football Federation have announced that it is applying to the Confederation of African Football(CAF) to request the hosting of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Caf had hinted at the possibility of taking the hosting right from Cameroon because of the lack of completion of the infrastructure of the stadiums and hotels that will host the participating teams, although the start of the tournament.

The Algerian federation will compete with its Moroccan counterpart in honour of the tournament, especially for owning the stadiums that will host the tournament if they are established in either country.

CAF, headed by Ahmad Ahmad, is due to announce its final decision on the withdrawal of the tournament from Cameroon at the regular general assembly at the end of December.

