Algeria star Baghdad Bounedjah has more goals than Ronaldo and Messi in 2018

Algerian star Baghdad Bounedjah has so far this year achieved the unexpected by scoring more goals than legendary duo of Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated the goalscoring charts over the past few years.

The forward has already scored 40 goals for club and country this year, more than any other player worldwide, according to @MessiStats_ on Twitter.

South African football fans might remember Bounedjah after he finished as the joint top scorer at the 2015 CAF Confederation Cup – he was then in the services of Etoile du Sahel.

On the back of a prolific campaign with the Tunisian side, he joined Qatari outfit Al-Sadd, where he now links up with former FC Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez.

Bounedjah has already scored 61 goals in 45 games for the Qatar-based side, with 40 of his strikes coming in 2018. Among them were seven in a recent 10-1 win over Al-Arabi.

While 36 of his goals have come with Al-Sadd, he has also scored four times for Algeria in 2018.

Messi follows in second place among the top goalscorers this calendar year, having netted 38 times for club and country, while Ronaldo is in third place with 37 strikes.

Al-Sadd are currently in the AFC Champions League semi-finals, but lost the first leg against Iranian side Persepolis 1-0 at home.