Algeria U-23 coach names team to face Ghana in CAF U-23 qualifiers

The coach of the Algeria U-23 team Pierre-André Schürmann has named a 25-man squad for the CAF U-23 qualifier against Ghana.

The Algerians will arrive in Ghana for the first leg on Friday before returning to Algiers for the second leg on Tuesday.

The winner of the two legged game qualifies for the CAF U23 championship in Egypt next year.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

Below is the Algeria team

GOALKEEPERS: Sifour Abdelmoumen, Mekreche Yahia, Bouhalfaya Zakaria

DEFENDERS: Bouguera Aymen, Gatal Oussama, Hais Benderrouya Rayen , Khemaissia Anis , Mouali Hamza, Tougai Mohamed Amine, Hamra Abderrahime, Azzi Imad Eddine

MIDFIELDERS: Boudaoui Hichem, Merrili Islam, Douar Youcef , Belarbi Kamel , Tahri Abdeljalil, Guenaoui Ghiles, El Melali Farid, Ben Hamouda Billel, Zorgane Adem

ATTACKERS: Saadi Ismail, Bousseliou Khaled, Messaoudi Billel, Mahios Aymen, Benchaa Zakaria