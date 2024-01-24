GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Algerian Football Federation confirms Djamel Belmadi exit after AFCON upset

Published on: 24 January 2024
Algerian Football Federation confirms Djamel Belmadi exit after AFCON upset

Algerian Football Federation President Walid Sadi has confirmed the abrupt departure of national team head coach Djamel Belmadi following a disappointing AFCON campaign.

The 47-year-old tactician and the Federation mutually agreed to terminate his role in light of Algeria's dismal performance in the tournament held in Cote d'Ivoire.

Algeria's national team, known as the Fennecs, endured a disappointing run, finishing at the bottom of their group with just two points.

Their lacklustre showing included losses to minnow Mauritania and a draw with Burkina Faso and Angola.

The critical blow came in a surprising 1-0 defeat against Mauritania in the last group match at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Belmadi, who led Algeria to AFCON triumph in 2019, failed to secure a win in the past two editions of the tournament.

President Sadi expressed gratitude for Belmadi's contributions, stating, "We thank coach Jamal Belmadi for everything he has done for the team, and we wish him good luck for the rest of his career."

The decision marks a significant transition for Algerian football after the previous success under Belmadi's guidance.

