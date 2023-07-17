Alhaji Akambi denies claims of being cause of Hearts of Oak's decline, asks for evidence

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has rejected accusations that he and fellow board member Vincent Sowah Odotei are to blame for the team’s poor showing in the just ended season.

A section of the Hearts faithful sees Akambi and Odotei as the problem, and have called for the heads of both men after the team finished in 12th position on the league standings in their 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Akambi has asked persons calling for their removal to back their claims with proof.

“It’s like inciting supporters on some group of people, which is not the best. I ask people every day. Tell me one thing Alhaji and Odotei or the so-called name you have given us, ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ have done. Someone should say we did this and that.

“Before the beginning of the season that just ended who would have written Hearts of Oak off. We did one of the best recruitments. The media, everybody was so happy. So, then what is it now? What was the cause? Did Alhaji wear a jersey and couldn’t play the football or Odotei? I mean let’s be fair with ourselves. These are some of the things I am saying,” Akambi said.

By Suleman Asante