Alhaji Grunsah threatens to expose match-fixing incidents on 2024/25 Ghana Premier League

Bankroller for King Faisal Alhaji Grunsah has claimed he has evidence of match-fixing in the Ghana Premier League and is ready to expose the culprits.

After several steps by the Ghana Football Association to sanitize the system and get rid of match-manipulators, the football administrator has asserted that, there are still glimpses of such acts which needs correction.

“This season’s league is very bad,” Grusah lamented. “I have evidence of fixed games played in the Ghana Premier League, and some of the clubs involved have started begging.

“I have evidence of three or four fixed matches in the league,” he told Asempa FM.

“I want an independent observer or body to give the final judgment,” he added.

With the alleged culprits yet to be revealed, authorities are expected to follow closely and dig out any possible anormalies as Ghana aim to elevate the standard of the game.

Grunsah is however aiming to get his team back to the top flight having suffered demotion last two seasons.