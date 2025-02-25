Alhaji Grusah alleges GFA demanded 50% kickback from 2022 World Cup allowance

Alhaji Karim Grusah has alleged that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) demanded a 50% kickback from the $100,000 allocated to each Black Stars management committee member during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, the King Faisal owner claimed that shortly after receiving the funds, he was contacted by GFA officials who requested that half of the amount be handed over to certain individuals who did not travel to Qatar. However, they did not disclose the identities of these individuals.

"I was the one who made it public that we received $100,000 because some people didn’t want it to be known. After the money was given to us, the GFA asked for a 50% kickback. They said it was to be shared with people who didn’t go to the World Cup, but that was not the original arrangement," Grusah said.

His revelation has reignited concerns about transparency within the GFA, especially given the widespread criticism that followed Ghana’s disappointing World Cup performance.

The Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage, managing only one win against South Korea while suffering defeats to Portugal and Uruguay.